Marjory Stoneman Douglas students will make 4 Tampa Bay area stops this month

Survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland are touring the country and the state of Florida to register people to vote and to raise awareness about solutions to gun violence; they’re making four stops in the Tampa Bay area in the next two weeks.

The tour comes to Lakeland on Friday and then next Tuesday in Dunedin, Thursday July 12th in St. Petersburg and Saturday the 14th in Tampa.

For a preview, WMNF News interviewed Macy McClintock. She will be a senior at Robinson High School in the fall and she leads the March for Our Lives Tampa group.

“Road to Change is the next March for Our Lives event. So, they have a national tour and a just-Florida tour. So a big group of [Douglas HS students] are going all around the country to all different states to get people to register to vote and let people know about our platform for gun reform. And then there’s also a big group going to all different [Congressional] districts all over Florida. So, they’re coming to the Tampa area. Their first stop is the Lakeland area, which is July 6th, so this Friday. They have not released a location yet, but it’s coming.”

People can find out on what website where it will be once it gets closer?

“March for Our Lives website. And it will be broadcast on March for Our Lives social media. I’ll also put it on the March for Our Lives Tampa Twitter — @MarchTampa.”

Listen:

From the March for Our Lives website:

“Join our town hall to get people educated, registered, and motivated to vote! We’ll talk about how we need to rally our generation around saving lives this November and call out the leaders who refuse to stand up to the NRA. Bring a friend and get registered to vote on site with MFOL.

“Note: Security measures may be in effect including hand-held metal detection and bag checks.”