Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Medicaid expansion could be on the 2026 ballot in Florida

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
stethoscope on money
By merznatalia via iStock for WMNF News.

Listen:

There’s an effort going on now to place Medicaid expansion on the 2026 ballot in Florida. This comes as Florida is one of only ten states that haven’t expanded Medicaid.

Jake Flaherty is the campaign manager for the organization Florida Decides Healthcare. He hosted a press conference Thursday announcing the initiative.

“With more than 1.4 million Floridians missing out on essential care this expansion would provide, the need to bring this policy across the finish line has never been greater.”

Eligibility would expand to adults making at or below 138% of the federal poverty level.

59-year-old Alison Holmes is a full-time caretaker for her disabled son JJ.

“My biggest fear is dying from something that would be survivable if I was just able to get typical annual checkups someone of my age gets.”

This isn’t the first effort to put Medicaid on the ballot, according to Holly Bullard of the Florida Policy Institute.

“In 2019, we collected enough signatures to trigger a Supreme Court review of our petition, but COVID shutdowns derailed us, the courts closing and new legislation out of Tallahassee made these initiatives much harder.”

In the Legislature, Republican Senate President Kathleen Passidomo made her stance clear.

“Medicaid expansion is not going to happen in the state of Florida”

The petition needs over one million signatures to make it on the ballot.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

fiberoptics
Ron DeSantis announces investment in rural broadband

Ron DeSantis held a press conference at the South Florida...

MidPoint: The Florida Budget & Legislative Priorities

Analysts from the Florida Policy Institute join us to talk...

The Scoop: Fri., February 2, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

House passes bill loosening child labor laws A bill that...

teenage laborer
The Florida House has approved easing work restrictions for 16- and 17-year-olds

A controversial measure that would loosen work restrictions for 16-...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎶🎤🎸LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE PRESENTS: PERCY ABAIN! 🎉🎶🎵 Join us for some upbeat tunes and good vibes! 🙌🎉 Watch Live on Facebook at 2pm! 🎉 #GoodTimes #wmnf #Music #communityradio WMNF #throwback to a feature of the incredibly talented @kristopherjamesmusic 🔥 during his performance on @live_music_showcase back in September of 2022. Catch him at this year's Tropical Heatwave at The Cuban Club on May 4th! 🎉 CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! 🎵 📸 @chandlermichaelculotta Comment of the Month! 🌟 The support of our listeners is the driving force behind what we do! 🚀 Best listeners ever! 🎉 #Music #communityradio #wmnf Brazilian guitarist Diego Figueiredo is coming back to Tampa! Catch him on Jazz in the Night with Bob Seymour this Monday at 9pm. Get to know Diego & his sensational playing, live in the studio & on his album 'My World,' a big favorite on jazz radio last year. #wmnf #Music #jazz CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE 📸: Stephen Splane Today on @live_music_showcase WMNF's: @tusreymusic Join us for an awesome interview & great music! Watch here on Facebook or Click to Listen ==> https://bit.ly/WMNFLISTEN 📸: @natalie_rhea and @axel.marcenaro
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Live Music Showcase