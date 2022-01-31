Medicating Normal: a new film asks whether patients get enough information when prescribed psychiatric drugs

Share this:

On WMNF’s Tuesday Cafe (10:06 a.m. Tuesday February 1, 2022), host Sean Kinane will look at a new film: “Medicating Normal.” It’s about the adverse effects of prescription drugs … but it’s not the opioid addiction crisis that we’ve discussed several times recently.

This concerns a different type of medication: psychiatric drugs and whether they’re being overprescribed by psychiatrists. The film also looks at whether patients get enough information about side effects before they are prescribed psychiatric medication.

Medicating Normal documentary

It’s the subject of a new documentary that will air on public television over the next few months. It’s also streaming now on the PBS app. It’s called “Medicating Normal” and we interview one of the subjects of the film and one of the directors.

Angie Peacock

is a mental health advocate and a decorated former Army sergeant. She served for seven years as a communications specialist and was medically evacuated from Iraq in 2003 because of a serious illness. She currently works as a mental health advocate, writer and YouTube creator who travels across the country with her service dog working to improve the mental health system for veterans and civilians.

Lynn Cunningham

is an award-winning filmmaker. She is co-director/producer of “Medicating Normal.”

During the interview, the guests mentioned several resources, including:

Inner Compas Initiative

The Withdrawl Project

Surviving Antidepressants – peer support for tapering

Watch the interview here: