Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Memorial Weekend: Black Lives

Posted on by mabili
Share

George Floyd, remembered

The Forum commemorate Black U.S. military service honorable mention of Buffalo Soldiers.

Discussion around the power struggles especially in Haiti and Kenyan intervention.

Calls and wide range of political analysis, Listen in archives.

You may also like

dental patient
Free dental care event to treat thousands in Lakeland

Listen: Floridians without access to dental care will be able...

Florida redistricting
A new lawsuit says some Florida House and congressional districts were unconstitutionally gerrymandered

A federal lawsuit contends that some state House and congressional...

Ignoring Climate Change is Not a Winning Strategy

Florida Republicans are so afraid of climate change that they've...

The Scoop: Fri. May 24th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The National Ocean Atmospheric Association reported as many as 25...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase: Roxx Revolt! This Florida band doesn't adhere to any of the subjections placed upon rock acts; Experimental with their sound and aesthetics this is a band you do not want to miss! Watch them live on Facebook or 88.5 on your radio dial! #communityradio #wmnf #Music SPECIAL #THROWBACKTHURSDAY! This is were it all began. That spark of an idea and the acknowledgment that the area was in need of great community radio. Thank you Cam for all you have done to make the WMNF vision a reality! #throwbackthursday #memories #wmnf Thank you so much, Creative Loafing Tampa, for the fantastic article honoring the incredible Cameron Dilley! We're grateful for everything Cameron has done for WMNF. Be sure to tune in for his final sign-off on Friday. We love you, Cameron! Please add a message to him below! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #Music #wmnf #communityradio We love your comments! So we brought back the Comment/Review of the month! Let us know what you think by posting a comment or review in the review section of our page! Thank you to the Best Listeners Ever! #wmnf #communityradio #Music Emo Night Tampa is Celebrating nine years of music, community, & authenticity June 1st at Crowbar! Follow Emo Night for more info on this awesome free event! #Music #wmnf #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Healthy Steps Show with Dr. Fred Harvey
Player position: