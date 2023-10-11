Donate Now!
Michele Rayner draws a GOP challenger, Amaro Lionheart

Posted on by Staff
A Florida state rep talking inside a radio studio
Rep. Michele Rayner-Goolsby inside the WMNF studio in Tampa, Florida on July 21, 2023. / Photo by Ben Montgomery

Rep. Michele Rayner, D-St. Petersburg, has drawn a Republican challenger as she seeks a third term in the Florida House.

Clearwater Republican Amaro Lionheart opened a campaign account this week to try to unseat Rayner in 2024 in House District 62 in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Rayner, who was first elected in 2020, had raised $25,600 for her campaign account as of Sept. 30, a new finance report shows.

Meanwhile, the race to replace term-limited Rep. Patricia Williams, D-Pompano Beach, in Broward County’s House District 98 is getting more crowded.

Oakland Park Democrat Fitzgerald Budhoo opened a campaign account this week for the 2024 race, joining fellow Democrats Steven Meza and Shelton Pooler.

©2023 The News Service of Florida

