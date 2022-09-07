MidPoint: Sen. Jeff Brandes On Florida Politics & Policies

Share this:

Jeff Brandes, a Pinellas Co. Libertarian, multi-millionaire, military veteran, and the most intriguing Republican in the Florida Senate, is leaving office due to term limits. He talked to Shelley Reback on MidPoint Wednesday about his passion for policy over politics, his lonely fights for criminal justice reform and tort reform to address the property insurance crisis, and his hope for “grace” for the 20 people recently accused of voter fraud by Gov. DeSantis. Brandes discussed why he thinks State Attorney Andrew Warren will prevail in his lawsuit over his suspension by the Governor and stated that if he were still in the Senate when Warren’s case came up for a vote, he “would have a very difficult time supporting the Governor’s position” because Warren’s “statements aren’t enough to overturn the will of the people.”

What Now?

Brandes believes his place today is still within the Florida Republican party because his views represent the politics of where most young Republicans are today. “They don’t care who people are sleeping with and they believe adult use cannabis should be legal.” But, with 800 people a day moving here, Florida has some big problems, according to Sen. Brandes, and he intends to continue working on them through his new, post-politics endeavor, the “Do-More-Than-Think-Tank,” called The Florida Policy Project which will focus on criminal justice reform, property insurance, housing affordability, and transportation.

Will Jeff Brandes ever return to elective office after this “break?” He never said “never.”

