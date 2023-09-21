MidPoint: Why Can’t We Have Nice Things v.2.0 Hillsborough Affordable Housing Trust in Danger

Share this:

Hillsborough County Commissioner Josh Wostal is coming for the $10 million budget allocation for the Hillsborough HOPE Affordable Housing Trust Fund which has been funding and supporting affordable housing development since 2019. He wants more money for road repairs and public safety, including jail renovations, at the expense of Funding the affordable housing trust fund. My guests former Commissioner Kimberly Overman, now an affordable housing advocate with the Housing Leadership Council of Tampa Bay and Dr. Sheila Simmons Tribble, housing monitor for the Hillsborough HOPE organization explain why the affordable housing trust needs to remain a top priority for the Commission. The county budget, including the affordable housing funding, will be addressed at the public hearing on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. at the County Center 601 E. Kennedy Blvd. Tampa, FL 33602

You can email all the Commissioners with your thoughts on the budget proposals on their website here.

You can sign up to speak at the meeting in person here.

And, as always, you can listen to this show on demand here, on the WMNF app, or from the WMNF MidPoint podcast wherever you get your podcasts.