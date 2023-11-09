Mike La Rosa will chair the Florida Public Service Commission

Electric power lines by zhengzaishuru via iStock for WMNF News.

©2023 The News Service of Florida

Mike La Rosa, a former state House member who joined the Florida Public Service Commission in 2021, was chosen Thursday to become chairman of the utility-regulatory panel. La Rosa will begin a two-year term as chairman in January, succeeding Andrew Fay.

The chairmanship typically changes every two years. La Rosa represented part of Central Florida in the House from 2012 to 2020.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed La Rosa to the commission in 2020, with the term starting in January 2021.

In nominating La Rosa for the chairmanship, Commissioner Art Graham on Thursday cited his legislative experience.

Graham said La Rosa can “get a lot of things done that some of us can’t get done.”