Mitch McConnell publicly disavows proposal by Rick Scott to raise taxes

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is in a public dispute with Florida Senator Rick Scott. The two disagree about raising taxes.

Rick Scott’s Proposal

A proposal Rick Scott calls “Rescue America” includes increasing income tax for low and middle income earners. Scott spoke at a leadership conference on Tuesday. When Scott was finished speaking he left the area, ignoring questions from reporters.

McConnell Disagrees

At that point the minority leader of Scott’s own party, Mitch McConnell, said if Republicans win the majority, Scott’s proposal won’t happen. “Let me tell you what would not be a part of our agenda. We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people on sunsets social security and medicare within five years. That will not be part of the Republican Senate majority agenda,” McConnell said.

According to the Miami Herald, Rick Scott considers his plan to raise taxes to be a solution for more than half of Americans paying no income tax.

