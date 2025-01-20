Donate Now!
MLK final year and reinauguration day

Posted on January 20, 2025 • by mabili
Washington, DC memorial to Dr. King

Honors to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Protest before the return of POTUS-45 to the White House.

The preacher, teacher and civil rights leader ultimately became a powerful voice in the anti-war movement during the Vietnam-U.S. war era.

Community Speaks January 20, 2025

Today a special look back at King’s last year of life in 1967. On April 4th 1967 he gave a speech forcefully coming out against the war in Vietnam. One year later he was assassinated.

Callers discuss the policies of the incoming regime, some certain progress is too strong to reverse.

