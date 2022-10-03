Most Florida schools open again after Hurricane Ian

Share this:

Most Florida school districts that closed last week because of Hurricane Ian had reopened campuses by Monday, according to state Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr.

Of 59 districts that shuttered campuses, 46 were back online, Diaz said during a press briefing. Five of the 13 districts that remained closed will be shut down “until further notice,” according to information on the state Department of Education’s website.

Those districts are in Charlotte, DeSoto, Lee, Hardee and Sarasota counties, which were among the hardest-hit areas in Ian.

Districts in Polk, Osceola, Orange, Manatee, Highlands and Hendry counties are slated to reopen Tuesday. Volusia County schools are expected to reopen Wednesday, and Collier County schools are scheduled to reopen Thursday.

Diaz thanked state Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie for “providing assets” to districts to help get schools operating again.

“As these schools open up, as these districts try to get back up and running, something as simple as payroll becomes very difficult as they have teachers that are all over the place displaced. And having these generators and other assets put in there to make sure they can continue providing for those teachers,” Diaz said.

via The News Service of Florida