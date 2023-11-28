Music program proposed for Florida middle schools

Music class by Highwaystarz-Photography via iStock for WMNF News.

A Senate Republican on Tuesday filed a bill aimed at supplementing middle school science, technology, engineering and math education with “music-based” learning materials.

Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, filed the measure (SB 590) for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will begin in January.

It would create the “Music-based Supplemental Content to Accelerate Learner Engagement and Success Pilot Program,” or mSCALES, at the state Department of Education.

The bill would require that the music-based materials be used by educators who are certified to teach math.

Under the proposal, schools in Alachua, Marion and Miami-Dade counties would be eligible to participate.

The College of Education at the University of Florida would evaluate the program’s effectiveness and prepare a report for the education department and the Legislature.

Burgess’ bill does not include a specific amount of money for the program but said school districts would receive $6 per student.

Rep. Susan Valdes, D-Tampa, has filed a similar proposal (HB 537) that seeks $680,000 for the education department to carry out the program.