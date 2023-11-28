Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Music program proposed for Florida middle schools

Posted on by Staff
Share
band instruments and middle school students
Music class by Highwaystarz-Photography via iStock for WMNF News.

©2023 The News Service of Florida

A Senate Republican on Tuesday filed a bill aimed at supplementing middle school science, technology, engineering and math education with “music-based” learning materials.

Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, filed the measure (SB 590) for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will begin in January.

It would create the “Music-based Supplemental Content to Accelerate Learner Engagement and Success Pilot Program,” or mSCALES, at the state Department of Education.

The bill would require that the music-based materials be used by educators who are certified to teach math.

Under the proposal, schools in Alachua, Marion and Miami-Dade counties would be eligible to participate.

The College of Education at the University of Florida would evaluate the program’s effectiveness and prepare a report for the education department and the Legislature.

Burgess’ bill does not include a specific amount of money for the program but said school districts would receive $6 per student.

Rep. Susan Valdes, D-Tampa, has filed a similar proposal (HB 537) that seeks $680,000 for the education department to carry out the program.

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

school classroom
Broward County students walk out after transgender athlete controversy

Listen: On Tuesday, students walked out of a Broward County...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Wed., November 29, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Felons’ voting rights Attorneys for the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition...

dyslexia
A company is using Artificial Intelligence to help people with dyslexia

Dyslexia affects 1 out of every 5 people, there’s a...

voting sign
Plaintiffs fire back in felons’ voting case in Florida

Plaintiffs want to continue a lawsuit challenging how Florida is...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Our Review of the Month series continues! 💕 Your love and support fuels our success! Thank you! 🙌 CLICK TO LISTEN==> https://bit.ly/WMNFLISTEN #ReviewOfTheMonth #LoveAndGratitude #wmnf #Communityradio #communityradio #Music #wmnf Who has their tickets to this Year's UKE IT OUT festival at Cage Brewing? One of the artists in our lineup was featured on Great Day Live Tampa to talk about playing, community outreach, and the upcoming event! Watch Link available on our FB page, and tickets are available on the events link in Linktree! #Events #community #wmnf #Channel10 #UKEITOUT #UKEvents #CommunityOutreach #UpcomingEvent #LiveMusic 🌟 Embrace the spirit of Giving Tuesday! 🤝 Your generosity shapes a brighter future. Join the movement, make a difference. Every donation, big or small, transforms lives. CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE 🌍 #GivingTuesday #GiveForGood The First Call Black Friday – Day After Turkey Day Show was fire! Check out these amazing photos captured by our Talented New friend @Blackjack_benni13 for his awesome captures at the show! If you missed this one be sure to mark your calendars for the next! As the festivities draw to a close, and families are packing up their to-go boxes, we all prepare to return to our daily routines. Moving into the second part of our Thankfulness series we take a moment for reflection, gratitude, and a pause to appreciate the connections we've made over the many years at WMNF. To our hosts, supporters, staff, volunteers, board members, and the friends we have yet to meet, we express our heartfelt gratitude! The sense of hope is palpable as our community radio family continues to grow. We wish we could share every cherished memory, but for now, here are a few for you to enjoy. Happy Thankfulness Day! #ThankfulnessDay #Reflection #Gratitude #Connections #CommunityRadioFamily #CherishedMemories #communityradio #wmnf #thanksgiving