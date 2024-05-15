Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

National Hurricane Center begins issuing outlooks, including a 7-day outlook

Posted on by Staff
Share

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Leslie Hudson

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is still a little over two weeks away, but the first forecasts start today. The National Hurricane Center began issuing their tropical weather outlooks today, which show the probability of tropical cyclones forming over a given area in the next two to seven days.

Even though hurricane season doesn’t officially begin until June 1, the National Hurricane Center started issuing their outlooks ahead of the season to account for early activity, which has been common in recent years. The NHC started issuing the Tropical Outlook products in mid-May of 2021.

Of the past ten hurricane seasons, eight of them had storms develop prior to the conventional June 1 start date. Dr. Michael Brennan, Director of the National Hurricane Center, says the tropical outlooks will help citizens get a jump start on hurricane season and these outlooks are a quick daily reminder of what might or might not be brewing in the tropics.

Dr. Michael Brennan-National Hurricane Center Director says, “Last year we extended our tropical weather outlook where we forecast the formation of tropical storms out to seven days from five days. So that’s designed to give people a little more of a heads-up situational awareness of a system that could form. It’s going to have that long lead time for systems we have the most confidence in. So there are still systems that happen without as much lead time. But for the most part, that product comes out every six hours starting May 15, all the way through November 30. It’s sort of your basic. Hey, I should check this kind of once a day during hurricane season, see what’s going on.”

Currently, there are no tropical depressions, tropical storms or hurricanes expected to form over the next seven days in the Atlantic Basin. Although a special outlook was issued in late April for a system with a sub-30-percent chance of development, it failed to become a tropical system. That was not part of the regularly scheduled outlooks.

Tags
,

You may also like

banned books, First Amendment
A dispute over the removal of the ‘And Tango Makes Three’ book from a Florida school district’s libraries is sent to mediation

A judge sent to mediation a lawsuit about the removal...

Hillsborough County Commission to consider investments in Israel

Listen: The Hillsborough County Commission will now have the opportunity...

injury lawsuit
The Biden administration wants a judge to dismiss Florida’s challenge to children’s health insurance guidelines

Florida has challenged federal guidelines for the CHIP/KidCare program of...

The Scoop: Wed. May 15th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Maryland woman conspiring with neo-Nazi A Maryland woman has pleaded...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
We're just one weekend post Tropical Heatwave 24, and we're still buzzing with that electric energy! 😎 Thanks to all the hardworking volunteers, amazing talent, staff, listeners, and sponsors who made this year's event amazing! 🎉 Be sure to follow all of our socials for fun #thw24 photos! #thw24 #Livemusic #wmnfevents 📸 Credits: Tracy May Insta: @bellagraceimages Aida @aidaphotostampa John Mazzello Tomorrow on The House Party: DJ Cen Flo’s exclusive interview with Vanessa Williams! Tune in and hear from one of the greatest and longest-lasting talents in the business! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE or 88.5 on your radio dial! #communityradio #Music #wmnf #vanessawilliams Today on @live_music_showcase @thedirtyjanes ! You don't want to miss this show! Watch live on Facebook at 2pm or 88.5 on your radio dial! #wmnf #Music #communityradio 📸 Credit: @spinstyle Revisiting a spectacular performance at the Attic on Rock Brother's stage with the fantastic @shevonneofficial 🤩🤩 #ThrowbackThurday #wmnf A roaring success: The Tropical Heatwave 2024 leaves its mark on Ybor City! Thanks to all who came out for Tropical Heatwave 24! Stay tuned for more photos, videos, and Special Thanks throughout this week! Check out the recap story on our website! #wmnfevents #Livemusic #thw24
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Surly Voices
Player position: