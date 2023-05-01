Natural Solutions for Toxicity, ADHD, Anxiety, and Insomnia

Share this:

In this week’s episode of Healthy Steps Radio, we answer listener questions on various health topics. We’ll cover toxicity and sleep, natural treatments for ADHD and anxiety, and tips for troubleshooting insomnia. Tune in for an informative and engaging show!

Dr. Fred Harvey is the Medical Director of Functional Medicine Florida. He is quadruple board-certified in Internal Medicine, Geriatric Medicine, Functional Medicine, and Holistic-Integrative Medicine, specializing in chronic illness recovery & prevention and defiant aging. For more information on Dr. Harvey, visit www.functionalmedicineflorida.com.