New book about The Beatles in Florida in 1964 — plus the Penny Lane museum in Dunedin

The Beatles came to Florida three times in 1964 and a new book chronicles the musical, cultural and social importance of those visits.

On WMNF’s Tuesday Cafe (March 7, 2023), we’ll interview Bob Kealing about his new book, Good Day Sunshine State — How the Beatles Rocked Florida, published by the University Press of Florida.

We’ll also be joined by the curator of Penny Lane the Ultimate Beatles Museum in Dunedin, Harlan Brown. He’ll talk about some Beatles memorabilia from their Florida visits.

On March 25, WMNF is hosting a station fundraiser with local bands paying tribute to sixty years of the Beatles. It’s at Skipper’s Smokehouse and you can get tickets and more information here.

