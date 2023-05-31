New College of Florida could get a new mascot, despite the wishes of students

Share this:

More changes could be coming this week to New College of Florida, as the school’s Board of Trustees is slated to weigh the selection of a new mascot.

The small liberal arts school in Sarasota launched an intercollegiate athletics department in March, following sweeping leadership changes.

Gov. Ron DeSantis in January appointed a slate of conservative allies to the trustees board.

The revamped board ousted New College president Patricia Okker, replacing her on an interim basis with Richard Corcoran, a former state House speaker and education commissioner.

New College’s student newspaper, The Catalyst, reported in April that members of the campus community were surveyed about possible new mascot options to replace the longtime mascot, the Null Set ( [ ] ).

The school also in March announced the hiring of Mariano Jimenez, a former coach for Team USA Baseball, as New College’s athletic director and baseball coach

©2023 The News Service of Florida

