New COVID-19 vaccination sites in Hillsborough and Pinellas

Here is a link to many coronavirus resources

Hillsborough County COVID-19 vaccination sites

COVID-19 Vaccination Site Now Open at Lee Davis Community Center

A news release from the City of Tampa says the city is partnering with Hillsborough County and ImpactHealth to open a COVID-19 vaccination site at Lee Davis Community Center on Monday August 23. It’s located at 3402 N 22nd St. in Tampa. The release goes on to say:

“This public vaccine site will help increase access to COVID-19 vaccines near the Al Barnes Community Testing site offered by the City of Tampa.

“The vaccine site will operate from 9:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. daily offering free Pfizer and Moderna vaccines (first or second dose available). All individuals age 18+ can receive either vaccine and are asked to bring an ID. In addition, minors age 12 years old and older can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. A parent or legal guardian must be present at the time of the vaccination.

“Residents can pre-register at for the Lee Davis Community Center COVID-19 testing site here.

“Individuals who are not yet vaccinated are encouraged to get the vaccine in order to protect themselves from contracting COVID or getting severely ill if they contract COVID. Vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective.

Approximately 60% of people age 12+ in Hillsborough County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, the Lee Davis Community Center Vaccine site, public testing sites, and more, click here.

“Vaccines are also widely available at neighborhood pharmacies, grocery stores, clinics, hospitals, and more. To find a vaccine near you, click here.

Pop-up vaccination sites hosted by Hillsborough County Tax Collector

Hillsborough County Tax Collector Hosting COVID Vaccination Pop-Ups Partnering with Department of Health to help bring vaccinations to their employees and the community

Their next pop-up is at their Drew Park Tax Collector office located at 4100 W. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., on Monday, August 23rd from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. One-dose Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. No appointments are necessary to receive a vaccine.

You must be 18 years of age to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Children 12 and up can receive the Pfizer vaccine. Please bring your government-issued ID and your insurance information. You do not have to have insurance to receive the vaccine.

This is the second pop-up location out of five that have been scheduled at the tax collector locations.

The remaining three vaccination pop-up locations and dates are:

September 2nd, Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. | Plant City Location: 4706 Sydney Rd.

September 10th, Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. | North Tampa Location: 3011 University Center Dr.

September 13th, Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. | Southshore Location: 406 30th St. S.E.

Pinellas County COVID-19 vaccination sites at HSN

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) provides drive-through COVID vaccination clinics at HSN

“COVID-19 vaccinations are your best defense from the virus and its variants. With precautions such as using face masks, staying socially distanced and practicing good hand hygiene, you can protect yourself, your loved ones and the community.

“The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) partners with local employers, houses of worship and community groups to offer outreach clinics.

“As one of the largest employers in Pinellas, HSN is supporting the Pinellas community by providing a convenient location for COVID-19 vaccinations.

“On Monday, Aug. 30, and Monday, Sept. 20, DOH-Pinellas will host a drive-thru vaccination event for first and second doses at HSN’s headquarters, 2501 11th Ave. N., Pinellas Park. Hours on both days will be 8 a.m. to noon. No appointments are needed.

“Pfizer and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be provided at the HSN parking area. Those who are vaccinated there will receive a $20 food voucher from DOH-Pinellas. In addition, HSN will be making a $10 donation per shot over both clinic days to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Foundation, for a maximum donation of $10,000.

“If your place of employment is interested in a vaccine outreach clinic, complete this survey so the staff can contact you.”

Here is more information about DOH-Pinellas. You can follow them on Twitter at @HealthyPinellas. They are also on Facebook and Nextdoor to provide public health updates and information.