New immigration law sparks concerns about trucker boycott

Florida’s new immigration law targeting undocumented immigrants goes into effect on July 1st, and some truckers and other transportation workers are preparing to boycott.

The law imposes strict penalties to those who employ undocumented workers.

Some Truckers have responded on social media by announcing a plan to boycott driving in Florida.

Hannah Workman is a project manager for JW Surety Bonds, a company that did a survey about the boycott.

“To examine the sentiments and impacts of a potential trucking boycott in Florida, we surveyed 807 Florida residents and additionally be surveyed 235 transportation employees with truck drivers compromising 25% percent of this group”

What they found was that 60% of Floridians support truckers boycotting the bill. However, nearly 9 in 10 Florida residents are concerned about a boycott leading to increased costs of consumer goods.

The law goes into effect July 1st, and additional effects of the boycott are yet to be seen.