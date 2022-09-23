New Port Richey Police Corporal fired for inappropriate contact with teen

https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/NEWS_NewPortRicheyCorporalV.wav
A New Port Richey Police Corporal has been fired. Bobby Lubrido was fired for having improper contact with a teenage girl. As reported by News Channel 8, an internal affairs investigation showed that Lubrido transported a teenage girl from the Juvenile Assessment center to the hospital. He had access to her cellphone and found topless photos of her. He also touched her inappropriately. Lubrido was terminated last month after he defied a number of department policies. But an activist in New Port Richey is upset that Lubrido was not arrested in addition to being fired.