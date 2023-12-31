New Years Eve Forum and Tunes

A Happy New Year from The Sunday Forum

Convo and Music: The Forum talk inspirations for the new year 2024. Themes include book reads recommendations, business ownership ideas, youth engagement, pay and demographic parity between men and women.

Willie Hannah joined in to talk about his books:

The Beauty of Amerikkka through The Lens Of A Black Man.

Black and mild: My Ode To Black Love.

I Feel You, Bruh: The Black Man’s Asylum (coming out February 10)

Back To The Basics: Life Enrichment Guide by Annie Miles.

Honorable mention book: Make Me Wanna Holla by Nathan McCall

Black AF History by Michael Harriot