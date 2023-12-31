Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

New Years Eve Forum and Tunes

Posted on by mabili
Share
A Happy New Year from The Sunday Forum

Convo and Music: The Forum talk inspirations for the new year 2024. Themes include book reads recommendations, business ownership ideas, youth engagement, pay and demographic parity between men and women.

Willie Hannah joined in to talk about his books:

The Beauty of Amerikkka through The Lens Of A Black Man.

Black and mild: My Ode To Black Love.

I Feel You, Bruh: The Black Man’s Asylum (coming out February 10)

Back To The Basics: Life Enrichment Guide by Annie Miles.

Back To Basics: Life Enrichment Guide 2017

Honorable mention book: Make Me Wanna Holla by Nathan McCall

Black AF History by Michael Harriot

The UN-WHITEWASHED STORY OF AMERICA

You may also like

New Year, New Laws, New Battles

Happy New Year. It’s 2024 and the People of Florida,...

The Transformative Power of Qigong and Tai Chi

Chuck Piza and Gail Pettit are both highly experienced practitioners...

Rice's whale Or Gulf Of Mexico Whale (NOAA)
Endangered Rice’s Whale faces threat after 1.1 million gallon oil spill

Listen: After over a million gallons of oil spilled into...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Fri., December 29, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Firework safety New Year’s Eve means celebrations, drinking, and fireworks....

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Today WMNF's Live Music Showcase Replay Presents: THE NEW RULERS! Tune in at 2PM! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #wmnf #Music Looking back to 2016 when Daniela Pepe & Pat Beach joined Bobbie Dusenberry Live on Traffic Jam! #throwbackthursday #wmnf Ring in the New Year with The Fab Four! 🎵Dr. Bob & Tom from @WMNFSixtiesShow, and Gr8ful Ed from #TheFreakShow , are producing a 4-hour #Beatles special! 🎵 Part 1: WMNF SIXTIES SHOW - The Ed Sullivan Show, all their hits & movies Noon – 2 PM Saturday, December 30, 2023! 🎵 Part 2: FREAKSHOW - Jan 2, 2024, from 6-8 PM Revolver to Happy #ThrowbackThursday! 🕺🎸 Let's Travel back to 2016 with That '70s Show when they featured Rolling Stones on Pink Vinyl! 🌈 Who's got this retro gem in their collection? Comment below! ✨ #TBT #communityradio #wmnf #Music Thanks, Suncoast Bronze Ringers for the 🎉fabulous🎉 festive performance yesterday! We loved the 🎄holiday vibes! #holidaycheer #festiveperfromance #ringingbells #communityradio #wmnf #Music
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Mo' Blues Monday