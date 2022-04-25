Nikki Fried Is calling for five statewide debates in the Democratic primary for Florida Governor

Share this:

Debates

Nikki Fried is calling for five statewide debates among Democratic candidates in the 2022 Governor’s race.

Congress member Charlie Crist and State Representative Annette Taddeo are the other two leading candidates. They have yet to comment if they will participate in the debates called by Fried.

The three are trying to unseat Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

Fundraising

Fried’s strategic manager suggested in a statement that, “Charlie Crist would deprive the people of Florida the opportunity to interview him for the highest office in Florida.”

According to Florida Politics, Crist leads the Democratic field in fundraising. He has raised $8.2 million, whereas Fried collected more than $3.6 million.

Crist previously served one term as Governor as a Republican.

