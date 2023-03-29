No Pasarán! :The Ybor City Women Who Fought Fascism

Historian Sarah McNamara, the author of the new book, Ybor City: Crucible of the Latina South, joined Shelley Reback on MidPoint Wednesday to discuss the history of women’s political activism in Ybor City and their fight against fascism at home and abroad during the time of the Spanish Civil War. A beautiful mural by Ybor artist Michelle Sawyer and a historical marker has been placed at the Ybor City Development Corporation building in Ybor to commemorate the 1937 Women’s Anti-Fascist March when more than 5000 Latina women marched from Ybor City to the center of Anglo power in downtown Tampa to demand an end to fascism in Spain and the racist and labor violence at home. This was a fascinating and inspiring show detailing a little-known episode in Tampa’s history. Listen to it on-demand here, or to WMNF MidPoint’s podcast wherever you get your podcasts.