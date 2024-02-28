Donate Now!
NOAA Grants $250,000 to Tampa Bay for Climate Change Combat

Posted on by Kerilyn Kwiatkowski
sunrise bird
A tern sails at dawn over Boca Ciega Bay near Pass-a-Grille, St. Pete Beach, Florida. By Seán Kinane 26 May 2021.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)  has allocated a $250,000 grant to support small businesses combating climate change, benefiting the Tampa Bay area. According to WMNF’s Kerilyn Kwiatkowski’s report, Congress member Kathy Castor emphasizes the grant’s potential to address environmental challenges in the region.  Castor expresses confidence in local entrepreneurs and small businesses, collaborating with organizations like Tampa Bay Wave, USF, and the Innovation District, to develop solutions. She sees the region as well-positioned to scale up the blue economy.

 

