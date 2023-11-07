Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

NPR’s Aya Batrawy on what she has seen and heard in the Israel-Hamas war

Posted on by Seán Kinane
Share
Aya Batrawy
Aya Batrawy in a Zoom interview with WMNF 7 Nov 2023.

One month ago today Hamas fighters crossed from the Gaza Strip into Israel killing 1,400 Israelis and taking more than 200 hostages; soon afterward, NPR international correspondent Aya Batrawy was in Israel reporting on those attacks and on Israel’s deadly response. She leads NPR’s Gulf bureau in Dubai and she used to volunteer for WMNF News.

On WMNF’s Tuesday Cafe, we spoke with Batrawy about her reporting and the latest news from Gaza and Israel.

Listen to the full show here:

“Everyone I’ve spoken to who works in Gaza or who lives in Gaza continues to tell me this: Gaza has been through a lot. This is its fifth war or conflict since 2008. So if you’re a 15-year-old child, this is your fifth war or something close to it, and just your entire lifespan.

“The psychological trauma in addition to this cannot be described. And I struggle with words to try to explain and understand as well the trauma to children. I saw one video that I think really, really captures some of the trauma that children in Gaza are facing because they can hear the bombs, they can hear a constant sound of drones humming overhead — Israeli aerial surveillance drones and armed drones.

“Over a million and a half people or something like that — I think that’s the latest figure — have been displaced from their homes. Like I said about 200,000 people’s homes have been destroyed. So people are living, you know — thousands of people — in these small un shelters. Thousands at a time.

“There’s no clean water for a lot of them. There’s not enough food coming in. Israel had put Gaza basically under full siege with just a small trickle of trucks, aid trucks, being able to come in through Egypt. And even then, most of those trucks almost all of them, can only distribute to certain parts of Gaza and the South. They cannot reach hundreds of thousands of people still in the north. People simply cannot evacuate there. They say there’s no safe place to go even across the southern Gaza Strip. There have been bombs there have been attacks, and people have died.”

— Aya Batrawy speaking on WMNF’s Tuesday Cafe

Watch this interview here:

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

Tuesday Café airs weekly on WMNF beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen live on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

You can watch replays on TBAE Network Channels at 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Tuesdays on Spectrum 636, Frontier 34 and watch.tbae.net. Or on demand.

You can listen anytime on demand on wmnf.org or by subscribing to the Tuesday Café podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

https://open.spotify.com/show/311qfxLFcO8F7ZvnjgZogD – WMNF’s Tuesday Café with Seán Kinane.
Tags
, ,

You may also like

books
Members of right-wing group ‘Moms for Liberty’ call police on Florida librarians over young adult novel

Listen: Among the rise of book challenges in Florida,  members...

Florida election recount
Florida Republicans propose a bill allowing hand counting of ballots at election precincts

Two House Republicans on Tuesday filed a proposal that would...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Tues., November 7, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Police seek witnesses Tampa Police released a video that shows...

Iranian flag
Florida House passes expansion to restrictions on state investments on businesses with ties to Iran

The Florida House overwhelmingly passed a bill that would expand...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
If you didn't rock your way to the Rolling Stones Tribute, you missed an awesome show! 🤘 The Jaggar Impersonation contest was next-level awesome, and the Raffle Prizes? 🔥 Pure fire! 🔥 Check out these snapshots of the epic performance – FOMO alert! 📸 Don't miss out on tickets to the next rockin' adventure! 🎸✨ #StonesTribute #RockOn #Events #community #wmnf Photo Credit: John M. 🎉 Celebrating our Best of the Bay success! 🌟 Shoutout to our amazing WMNF Hosts and Staff—and huge thank you to our listeners for making us finalists for Best Radio Station! 📻💪 Next year, we're going #FTW! 🚀🏆 Get ready for more tunes, banter, and radio awesomeness. Let's make 2024 our year to shine even brighter! ✨💫 #BestOfTheBay #WMNFWinningWave Happy #ThrowbackThursday 🎉 This blast from the past features the 2017 young scholarship winners on Art in Your Ear hosted by the Fabulous JoEllen Schilke! 🎨 Tune into her show every Friday 12-1pm! 📻 CLICK TO LISTEN ==> https://bit.ly/WMNFLISTEN 🎧 #ArtInYourEar #FlashbackFriday #wmnf Join us at Skipper’s Smokehouse November 4th as we present a tribute to The Rolling Stones’ greatest hits and the entire “Some Girls” album in celebration of Mick Jagger turning 80! 🎸🎂Rock the house with your Best Jagger impersonation! You don’t want to miss this show! CLICK FOR TICKETS==> https://fb.me/e/S2Xrhe5F #Events #wmnf #community #TheRollingStones #SomeGirls #MickJagger #80thBirthday #Tribute #SkippersSmokehouse #BestJaggerImpersonation Come explore WMNF's eclectic mix of music, news & community programming at our Open House Nov 5th! Hear from our passionate team, indulge in delicious food & discover why we ❤️ what we do! #WMNF #OpenHouse #DiscoverWMNF 🎶🎙️🗣️🎉 RSVP VIA COMMUNITY EVENTS IN LINKTREE!