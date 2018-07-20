Occupy ICE Tampa sets up encampment

Share this:

About ten people set up camp Thursday evening outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office near the Tampa International Airport; they’re upset about how ICE has detained migrants crossing the US border and has separated children from their parents.

WMNF News interviewed Syd Eastman. She is with the Sex Worker Solidarity Network, one of the groups helping to organize Occupy ICE Tampa.

“We’re here at the Cypress [Street] Department of Homeland Security office. It’s 5524 West Cypress [Street]. We’re here because we’re absolutely outraged and disgusted at the way ICE is treating families here in teh United States. “We believe that this institution is the new Gestapo and needs to be abolished.”

There have been no arrests so far at the Occupy ICE Tampa encampment, but the occupiers have been visited by Tampa Police.

Listen: