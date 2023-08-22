Parenting With Pride: a new group fighting “right-wing extremism” in Florida

Share this:

A new group of Florida parents is pushing back against the culture war being waged in the state, especially when it comes to schools; it’s called Parenting With Pride. It’s from a partnership with groups like the Human Rights Campaign, PFLAG and Equality Florida.

Its website provides resources for parents and students in dealing with issues like bullying, access to books, legal support, and transgender issues.

Some see it as a kind of response to the far-right parents’ group Moms For Liberty.

On WMNF’s Tuesday Cafe, host Sean Kinane spoke about Parenting With Pride with Jennifer Solomon, Equality Florida’s Parents and Families Support Manager.

Listen to the full show here:

Watch this interview here:

Also on Tuesday Café: more New College students have to live at hotels off campus

Also on Tuesday Café (22 August 2023) we talked about the latest developments at New College of Florida.

