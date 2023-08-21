Party Politics, Russia, Space and Courage

Share this:

A celebration of NBA hall-of-famer, Dwayne Wade, in his public comments to his daughter who transitioned from male. The Wade family moved away from Florida due to anti-trans policies.

Tampa City Council to take public comments on preserving a historic building, The Jackson Rooming House, at the next meeting.

Discussion of authoritarianism and the U.S. political party system.

Russia’s disinformation operations in African countries and it’s guns-for-minerals scheme.

Update on the race on the part BRICS nations Russia, India and China to beat the U.S. to the South Pole of the moon.

[David Lubin took this photo of the University of Tampa minarets.]