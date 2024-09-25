Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties issue mandatory evacuation orders for Zone A ahead of Helene

Posted on by Colleen Cole
Share

Mandatory evacuation orders

On Wednesday, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties issued mandatory evacuation orders for people in Zone A.

To find your evacuation zone, in Pinellas, go to: https://kyz.pinellas.gov/

To find your evacuation zone in Hillsborough, go to: hcfl.gov/zones

Pinellas County Emergency Shelters

These are the shelters open to Pinellas County according to a press release from Pinellas County: 

  • Dunedin Highland Middle: 70 Patricia Ave, Dunedin (special needs shelter)
  • Gibbs High: 850 34th St South, St Petersburg (pet-friendly) 
  • John Hopkins Middle: 701 16th St. South, St. Petersburg (special needs)
  • Largo High: 410 Missouri Ave, Largo (pet-friendly) 
  • Lealman Innovation Academy: 4900 28th Street N, Lealman 
  • Palm Harbor University High- Building 19: 1900 Omaha St, Palm Harbor (special needs, pet-friendly, and general population) 
  • Palm Harbor University ZHigh- Main Building: 1900 Omaha St, Palm Harbor (pet-friendly)
  • What to bring to these shelters 

According to a press release from Pinellas County here is what you should bring if you are coming to these shelters: 

Special needs shelters: Dunedin Highland Middle, John Hopkins Middle, and Palm Harbor University High. Bring bedding, medications, written instructions or orders regarding your care, and any medical supplies you need, including an oxygen concentrator, walker, etc.

Pet-friendly shelters: Palm Harbor, Largo, and Gibbs High School shelters are equipped for pets. Residents must bring a carrier, supplies, license, and immunization records.

Detailed list: disaster.pinellas.gov.

Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) will offer free rides to the shelters starting today and pets are allowed on the bus. 

Road closure information will be pushed to the Waze app for real-time updates.

Hillsborough County emergency storm shelters

Residents bringing pets to one of the four pet-friendly shelters must bring a sturdy carrier for each pet, allowing room for the pet to stand up and move around. Also, have a collar with a leash and supplies for each pet that lasts seven days.

Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) will run evacuation bus routes for those who need transportation to a shelter.

Hillsborough issued this correction:

Correction: Reddick Elementary School emergency shelter is not pet-friendly. If you require pet accommodations, please visit the other pet-friendly shelters listed.

Learn more here: http://bit.ly/3ZAO90M

Pinellas County sandbag locations

Update from the county: sandbag distribution has ended for unincorporated Pinellas County.

Hillsborough sandbag locations

Here are the locations that will have sandbags according to a press release from Hillsborough County: 

  • Edward Medard Conservation Park: 6140 Turkey Creek Road, Plant City, FL 33567
  • E.G. Simmons Conservation Park: 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin, FL 33570 
  • Ed Radice Sports Complex: 14720 Ed Radice Dr., Tampa, FL 33626
  • Larry Sanders Sports Complex: 5585 South 78th St., Tampa, FL 33619

Hillsborough County residents must show ID verifying they reside in that county (a driver’s license or utility bill). Residents are eligible for a maximum of 10 sandbags per vehicle. 

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Florida Wildlife Corridor
The state buys Seminole County ranchland for a link in the Florida Wildlife Corridor

The $34.5 million purchase of 1,361 acres of ranchland in...

teacher in class
A court weighs Florida’s restrictions on pronoun use by teachers

A federal court panel heard a challenge to a Florida...

Helene potential storm surge
As Helene approaches Florida here’s what you need to know

Nearly the entire state of Florida is under a state...

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno
Trident: Video shows Lee Sheriff Marceno accepting a stack of cash from a former “ghost employee.” Marceno’s lawyer says the transaction was legitimate.

The “ghost employee” has claimed two men were involved...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎉It's time for our listener quote of the month! 🎧 Thank you, to our anonymous donor, for the love! You made our day! 🤩 ❤️ Keep listening and stay tuned for more fun! #ListenerLove #CommunitySupport #Grateful #RadioFans #wmnf Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase: Tune in for JT Brown! If you are new to his music heres a quick look into this awesome artist. Tampa singer-songwriter J.T. Brown combines folk, country, showcasing his storytelling and musical talent, inspired by a lifelong passion for music. Tune in on Facebook, 88.5 on your radio dial, or via the WMNF app! #communityradio #wmnf #Music The WMNF 45th Birthday Bash was amazing! The energy, the friendship, and of course the MUSIC! The Dollyrots brought positive vibes and that electric energy that is the heartbeat of WMNF! We have more awesome photos coming but we couldn't wait to give you a sneak peek! Thank you John Mazz for the awesome photos and thank you mystical realm photography for your snapshots as well! Stay tuned for more recap moments, and once again... Thank you DOLLYROTS for putting on a Fantastic show! #WMNF45thBirthdayBash #PositiveVibesOnly #RecapMoments #ThankYouDollyrots #wmnf Fall is already here, and who knows what it has in store for us. But, what about that extra vehicle? Don’t just leaf it; Donate it to WMNF and change with the season. Call 888-WMNF-885. Our Vehicle Donor Support Team is available seven days a week. Or donate online at https://link.wmnf.org/VehicleDonation. #SUPPORT #CARDONATION #WMNF Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! 🌸 Meet Shy Blossom 🌸 Adriana (vocals/guitar), Abel (lead guitar), Julie (drums), & Preston (bass) make up this fresh band! 🎶 Adriana's award-winning songwriting shines in their 2024 album
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Wednesday
Player position: