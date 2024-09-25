Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties issue mandatory evacuation orders for Zone A ahead of Helene

Mandatory evacuation orders

On Wednesday, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties issued mandatory evacuation orders for people in Zone A.

To find your evacuation zone, in Pinellas, go to: https://kyz.pinellas.gov/

To find your evacuation zone in Hillsborough, go to: hcfl.gov/zones

Pinellas County Emergency Shelters

These are the shelters open to Pinellas County according to a press release from Pinellas County:

Dunedin Highland Middle: 70 Patricia Ave, Dunedin (special needs shelter)

Gibbs High: 850 34th St South, St Petersburg (pet-friendly)

John Hopkins Middle: 701 16th St. South, St. Petersburg (special needs)

Largo High: 410 Missouri Ave, Largo (pet-friendly)

Lealman Innovation Academy: 4900 28th Street N, Lealman

Palm Harbor University High- Building 19: 1900 Omaha St, Palm Harbor (special needs, pet-friendly, and general population)

Palm Harbor University ZHigh- Main Building: 1900 Omaha St, Palm Harbor (pet-friendly)

What to bring to these shelters

According to a press release from Pinellas County here is what you should bring if you are coming to these shelters:

Special needs shelters: Dunedin Highland Middle, John Hopkins Middle, and Palm Harbor University High. Bring bedding, medications, written instructions or orders regarding your care, and any medical supplies you need, including an oxygen concentrator, walker, etc.

Pet-friendly shelters: Palm Harbor, Largo, and Gibbs High School shelters are equipped for pets. Residents must bring a carrier, supplies, license, and immunization records.

Detailed list: disaster.pinellas.gov.

Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) will offer free rides to the shelters starting today and pets are allowed on the bus.

Road closure information will be pushed to the Waze app for real-time updates.

Hillsborough County emergency storm shelters

Residents bringing pets to one of the four pet-friendly shelters must bring a sturdy carrier for each pet, allowing room for the pet to stand up and move around. Also, have a collar with a leash and supplies for each pet that lasts seven days.

Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) will run evacuation bus routes for those who need transportation to a shelter.

Hillsborough issued this correction:



Correction: Reddick Elementary School emergency shelter is not pet-friendly. If you require pet accommodations, please visit the other pet-friendly shelters listed.



Learn more here: http://bit.ly/3ZAO90M

Pinellas County sandbag locations

Update from the county: sandbag distribution has ended for unincorporated Pinellas County.

Hillsborough sandbag locations

Here are the locations that will have sandbags according to a press release from Hillsborough County:

Edward Medard Conservation Park: 6140 Turkey Creek Road, Plant City, FL 33567

E.G. Simmons Conservation Park: 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin, FL 33570

Ed Radice Sports Complex: 14720 Ed Radice Dr., Tampa, FL 33626

Larry Sanders Sports Complex: 5585 South 78th St., Tampa, FL 33619

Hillsborough County residents must show ID verifying they reside in that county (a driver’s license or utility bill). Residents are eligible for a maximum of 10 sandbags per vehicle.