The Pinellas Legislative Delegation supports a revamp of PSTA; what would it mean for local transit?

Posted on by Seán Kinane
bus rapid transit BRT St. Petersburg, Florida
SunRunner. Via PSTA Twitter.

A Republican state representative has proposed a bill that would change how Pinellas County’s transit organization is governed.

The bill by Rep. Linda Chaney from St. Pete Beach got support recently from the Pinellas Legislative Delegation.

Transportation advocates are concerned that it would lead to a reduction in local representation on the board of the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA). St. Pete would lose two of its three seats on the PSTA Board. Dunedin, Largo and Pinellas Park would lose their seats altogether. The state would get two appointees to the board.

In addition, it could mean that PSTA might not be able to consider certain types of transportation services in the future like street rail, elevated rail or subways or provide some fare-free services.

Our guest on Tuesday Cafe (2023 Dec 5) will be Domenico Pontoriero is a committee member with Car-Free St. Pete.

Also on Tuesday Cafe (2023 Dec 5)

We have two other topics:

