Pinellas teachers rally again to reopen schools only when it’s safe

Share this:

Local school districts are trying to figure out how to start the school year in the midst of a raging coronavirus pandemic. The Tampa Bay Times reports that 60 percent of Pinellas parents who have responded have chosen online schooling instead of in-person classrooms.

The Pinellas School Board will talk about those results Tuesday afternoon. School board members will also review a proposal to delay the start of school by two weeks.

But many Pinellas teachers insist that it still won’t be safe to return to brick-and-mortar schools by then. So they’re rallying again Tuesday afternoon outside the school district’s headquarters.

WMNF interviewed one participant in the rally, Richie Floyd, who teaches science and engineering at Azalea Middle School in Pinellas County.

Listen:

Floyd is part of Tuesday afternoon’s “Pinellas Rally for a Virtual Return to Campus.” It’s from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 in Largo outside the Pinellas County School District building at 301 4th Street Southwest.

In the interview, Floyd responds to two criticisms of virtual learning – that families don’t have equal access to childcare options or to technology.

“I would like for us to stop pretending, really, like we are going to be able to actually execute this plan [returning to in-person instruction] completely safely. And instead for all of us to spend our time solving the issues that you just brought up. “We could figure out how we could reach students who have difficulty with technology. We could be figuring out how we could support parents who need the support.”

The Pinellas School Board meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday and is online.

Florida’s death count from the coronavirus has spiked to a new record with 191 reported fatalities. That’s according to the state Health Department. That brings the total number of coronavirus deaths in Florida to more than 6,100. The health department also again reported more than 9,200 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total for the pandemic to nearly 442,000.

information from the Associated Press was used in this report

Watch:

Listen to the 3:30 p.m. WMNF News headlines for 28 July 2020: