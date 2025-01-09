A polar vortex plunges temperatures across Florida, with the coldest weather Thursday a.m.

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Leslie Hudson

Millions of Floridians are feeling the big chill this week after multiple cold fronts prompted freeze warnings, weather advisories, wind chills advisories and more across many parts of the Sunshine State.

Much of the country is experiencing a polar vortex this week, including Florida. A polar vortex is a stream of cold air that normally spins around the poles high in the stratosphere. The phenomenon blasts Arctic air across part of North America and can disrupt weather patterns.

In central Florida, the coldest temps will be from 4:-00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Several inland counties will also experience several hours of freezing temperatures.

Floridians in affected areas should continue to take cold weather precautions to protect themselves, their pets, and their property from potential cold weather hazards.

FEMA reminds pet and livestock owners to cover or bring in tender plants. It’s also important to make sure outdoor animals have adequate shelter during this cold weather.

Thursday morning lows for the Panhandle and parts of north Florida are expected in the mid to upper 20’s with freeze warnings and/or cold weather advisories in effect as well.

Wind chills in the panhandle could drop to the teens and low-20s, posing a significant threat to people and property. Frost and freeze conditions are expected to impact crops, outdoor plants, and plumbing systems.

And in south Florida, a Cold Weather Advisory is in effect from 5am-9am for Glades and Hendry counties.

The rest of South Florida can expect unseasonable chilly temps as well, but no record lows are expected Thursday morning.

Families and neighbors are encouraged to check on elderly or vulnerable individuals to ensure their safety during this cold snap.