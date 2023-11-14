Donate Now!
Pop singer Pink to give out banned books at Florida concerts

Posted on by Chris Young
Pink performs "Hopelessly Devoted To You" during a tribute to the late singer Olivia Newton-John at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Listen:

Pop singer Pink will give away 2,000 banned books at her upcoming Florida concerts. This comes as Florida recorded the highest number of books bans in the country last school year.

The books will be given out at her upcoming tour stops in Miami and Sunrise. She’s partnering with PEN America, a literature advocacy group.

“I’m a voracious reader, and I’m a mom of two kids who are also voracious readers, and I can’t imagine my own parents telling me what my kids can and cannot read, let alone someone else’s parents, let alone someone else that doesn’t even have children.”

The pop icon announced the giveaway in an Instagram Live with PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel and poet Amanda Gorman. Nossel stressed the importance of access to books.

“This is censorship in its purest form, it is meant to suppress narratives that we need here as pluralistic society, so we have to push back.”

P!nk will give away four books that have appeared in PEN America’s Index of Banned Books: “The Family Book,” by Todd Parr, “The Hill We Climb,” by Amanda Gorman, “Beloved,” by Toni Morrison, and a book from “Girls Who Code,” founded by Reshma Saujani.

 

