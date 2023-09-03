Power and Resources

A sobering discussion regarding Haitian resources and the source of power. The politics of gangs and mercenaries as Haitian civilians fight to reclaim their homes, neighborhoods ands their country as others attempt to migrate to the U.S.
Also, analyzing a united Africa.
As Africa opens a climate summit, poor weather forecasting keeps the continent underprepared.
By CARA ANNA Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Much of the world takes daily weather forecasts for granted. But most of Africa’s 1.3 billion people live with little advance knowledge of what’s to come. That can be deadly, and expensive too, with damage running in the billions of dollars. As the first Africa Climate Summit opens this week, the critical lack of data collection is key. Africa is larger than China, India and the United States combined but has just 37 radar facilities for tracking weather, according to a World Meteorological Organization database. Europe has 345. North America has 291. The WMO says fewer than 20% of sub-Saharan African countries provide reliable weather services.