PragerU: Would you let your kids see it?

Share this:

Florida’s Department of Education recently announced the approval of “supplemental teaching materials” from PragerU. In the announcement, state education officials maintained that the new K-12 curriculum from “PragerU Kids,” aligns with Florida’s “revised civics and government standards.

Hillsborough and Pinellas schools will not be using new PragerU Kids materials for upcoming academic year, according to Creative Loafing Tampa Bay. Founded in 2009 by conservative talk show host Dennis Prager.

PragerU is not a university and therefore does not issue degrees. According to the Miami New Times, the nonprofit instead focuses on short videos hosted by names like Ben Shapiro, Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk, that highlight conservative issues like “there is no gender wage gap”, and “the nuclear waste problem is a myth” and “Blacks in Power Don’t Empower Blacks.”

PragerU Kids is also unapologetically “non-woke.”

On WMNF-Tampa 88.5-FM’s “The Skinny,” we speak to listeners and Florida Freedom to Read Project‘s Raegan Miller about the curriculum.

Call in via 813-239-9663, text 813-433-0885 or email [email protected] to participate.