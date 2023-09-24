Preserving History and Community

Share this:

The Jackson House gets a historical marker and $1 million dollars for renovation. The boarding house which housed Black travelers to Tampa, FL during segregation has been neglected to a dangerous point.

Over the past few years, the University of South Florida has mapped the inside of the house. Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and his wife had also donated $1 million to help preserve the historic building.

The Forum analyzed the cultural and economic changes in communities due to urban renewal, highway construction and gentrification on people of color. One such example was Historic Roberts City. What is the response to the double-edged sword of historic preservation, which preserves buildings but often results in gentrification and thus displacement of residents?

Also, a solar and micro-grid project is planned for the Tampa neighborhood of Progress Village.

A criminal justice conference with a re-entry simulator is planned in Tampa, FL in October.