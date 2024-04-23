President Biden speaks on abortion in Tampa

President Joe Biden in Tampa // Chris Young, 4/23/24

President Joe Biden came to Tampa Tuesday to speak on abortion rights. This comes as Florida’s six week abortion ban goes into effect next week.

President Joe Biden spoke at the Hillsborough Community College’s Dale Mabry Campus to a crowd almost filling half of the gym.

“Now, in America today, in 2024 women have fewer rights than they’re mothers and grandmothers had because of Donald Trump. Look, I don’t think we’re going to let him get away with it, do you? And folks, in a sense I don’t know why we’re surprised by Trump. How many times does he have to prove he can’t be trusted?”

Floridians will have the ability to vote on abortion in November. The abortion rights amendment will need to be approved by at least 60% of voters. If passed, it will put abortion rights in the state’s constitution.

Biden also came after former president Donald Trump’s remark that abortion should be up to the states.

“He says it’s up to the states, and this is all about state’s rights. But he’s wrong! The Supreme Court was wrong. It should be a constitutional right in the federal constitution – a federal right!”

Also speaking were a variety of abortion rights leaders and Tampa representatives, including state House minority leader Fentrice Driskell.

“I was born and raised in Lakeland and I live here in Tampa. My family lives here and my roots are here. I believe that Florida is worth fighting for.”

Adam Hattersly, a former Hillsborough County representative, felt energized after the event ended.

“I thought the president was extremely strong on this position, showing that America’s behind women and women’s rights, and women are going to come out in 2024 to show what kind of political power women have.”

A March poll from WMNF showed Trump leading Biden in Florida among all age categories.