Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

President Biden speaks on abortion in Tampa

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
President Joe Biden in Tampa // Chris Young, 4/23/24

Listen:

President Joe Biden came to Tampa Tuesday to speak on abortion rights. This comes as Florida’s six week abortion ban goes into effect next week.

President Joe Biden spoke at the Hillsborough Community College’s Dale Mabry Campus to a crowd almost filling half of the gym.

“Now, in America today, in 2024 women have fewer rights than they’re mothers and grandmothers had because of Donald Trump. Look, I don’t think we’re going to let him get away with it, do you? And folks, in a sense I don’t know why we’re surprised by Trump. How many times does he have to prove he can’t be trusted?”

Floridians will have the ability to vote on abortion in November. The abortion rights amendment will need to be approved by at least 60% of voters. If passed, it will put abortion rights in the state’s constitution.

Biden also came after former president Donald Trump’s remark that abortion should be up to the states.

“He says it’s up to the states, and this is all about state’s rights. But he’s wrong! The Supreme Court was wrong. It should be a constitutional right in the federal constitution – a federal right!”

Also speaking were a variety of abortion rights leaders and Tampa representatives, including state House minority leader Fentrice Driskell.

“I was born and raised in Lakeland and I live here in Tampa. My family lives here and my roots are here. I believe that Florida is worth fighting for.”

Adam Hattersly, a former Hillsborough County representative, felt energized after the event ended.

“I thought the president was extremely strong on this position, showing that America’s behind women and women’s rights, and women are going to come out in 2024 to show what kind of political power women have.”

A March poll from WMNF showed Trump leading Biden in Florida among all age categories.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

The Scoop color logo
The Scoop: Tues. April 23rd, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Discussion by college leaders about fostering diversity on campuses, and,...

Helping Others Learn to Garden with Elise Pickett of The Urban Harvest

Join Anni and Tanja on Sustainable Living to discuss helping...

Earth Day 2024: Black Liberation Through Food Sovereignty

Earth Day 2024 bring increased activism from U.S. President Joe...

CDC, NOAA announce new heat tracking tool ahead of summer

Listen: This Earth day, the CDC and NOAA announced a...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🕊️ Remembering DJ Reality (Audra Murrell), a true Bronx legend. With love and sadness, we bid farewell to a cherished soul. Your talent will forever resonate through the halls of WMNF. Rest in peace, Queen. Celebration of Life will be at Gonzalez Funeral Home 🌹 Additional Information in comments.🕊️ Today, we celebrate our incredible volunteers! Your dedication and hard work are the foundation of everything we achieve. Without each and every one of you, none of our accomplishments would be possible. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all volunteers, recognizing the invaluable contributions you make to our community. Stay tuned as we further highlight and honor the outstanding efforts of those who have truly gone above and beyond this year. Thank you! #wmnf #Volunteer #communityradio 📣
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Freak Show
Player position: