Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Private insurers in Florida are approved to take 40,000 policies from Citizens Property Insurance

Posted on by Staff
Share
homeowner's insurance
Property insurance. by designer481 via iStock for WMNF News.

©2023 The News Service of Florida

Five property insurers have received approval to remove as many as 39,850 policies from the state’s Citizens Property Insurance Corp., with almost all of the changes expected to take place about Feb. 20.

State Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky last week signed a series of orders that are part of a broader effort to shift policies from Citizens to the private market.

Citizens saw the number of its policies dramatically increase during the past three years because private insurers dropped customers and raised rates amid financial problems.

But the “depopulation” effort has helped curb the growth.

As of Nov. 24, Citizens had 1,255,381 policies, down from as many as 1.412 million policies earlier in the fall.

The new approvals will allow Security First Insurance Co. to remove as many as 20,000 policies; Orange Insurance Exchange to remove as many as 9,000 policies; Florida Peninsula Insurance Co. to remove as many as 7,500 policies; Edison Insurance Co. to remove as many as 2,500 policies; and Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange to remove as many as 850 policies.

The actual number of policies shifting to the companies will likely be lower than the maximum amounts allowed.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

EV charging stations installed at Coachman Park as part of Clearwater’s Greenprint 2.0 sustainability initiative

Listen: Last Friday, the City of Clearwater collaborated with the...

Pinellas County progresses with emergency beach restoration after Hurricane Idalia

Listen: After Hurricane Idalia caused devastation to Pinellas County beaches,...

The Politics of Incarceration and Re-entry

Florida has an incarceration rate of 795 per 100.000 people...

bus rapid transit BRT St. Petersburg, Florida
The Pinellas Legislative Delegation supports a revamp of PSTA; what would it mean for local transit?

A Republican Florida representative has proposed a bill that would...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
What a blast! 🤩 8th Annual #UKEITOUTFest was a hit! 🤙Celebrating local talent and our beloved Ukulele 🎸. Check out these snapshots! 📸 See y'all at the next one 💃 #UkeFest #UkeLove #UkeItOut #Events #wmnf #community Barely Pink, Tampa Bay's power pop icons, to reunite AGAIN! Catch them live on Traffic Jam with the amazing @LeeCourtney this Monday! Tune in at 3pm showtime or catch it later in the archives. CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! Photo Credit: Tracy May #wmnf #Music #communityradio #BarelyPink #MusicLover Today on LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE: The Soulful Sounds of ARI CHI! Catch her today on Live Music Showcase at 2 pm & tomorrow at Cage Brewing for UKE IT OUT! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #wmnf #Music #communityradio #livemusicshowcase #livemusic #artist #AriChi #Musician #UKEitOUT #SoulfulSounds Our Review of the Month series continues! 💕 Your love and support fuels our success! Thank you! 🙌 CLICK TO LISTEN==> https://bit.ly/WMNFLISTEN #ReviewOfTheMonth #LoveAndGratitude #wmnf #Communityradio #communityradio #Music #wmnf Who has their tickets to this Year's UKE IT OUT festival at Cage Brewing? One of the artists in our lineup was featured on Great Day Live Tampa to talk about playing, community outreach, and the upcoming event! Watch Link available on our FB page, and tickets are available on the events link in Linktree! #Events #community #wmnf #Channel10 #UKEITOUT #UKEvents #CommunityOutreach #UpcomingEvent #LiveMusic