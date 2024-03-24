Madam President: Progress From Agitation in Black Tampa

Hillsborough County N.A.A.C.P. President, Yvette Lewis talk vision, reconciliation and a major event, ACT-SO: Afro-academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics.

Lewis applaud progress on the race reconciliation Resolution 568 on Tampa city council and the rebuild plans for two inner-city public schools.

Callers celebrate the historic N.A.A.C.P. organization recalling past local presidents Bob Gilder and Henry Carly.

Lewis explains that voting, advocating, educating, agitating as well as litigating has contributed to progress in critical times.