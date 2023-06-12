Pros and cons of pot legalization considered in Tallahassee

Share this:

The initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida could appear on next year’s ballot. A conference was held Monday in Tallahassee to discuss the amendment’s potential financial impact on the state.

Legalizing recreational marijuana for those over 21 may have unexpected effects to the economy. The Financial Impact Estimating Conference discussed the far-reaching impacts that legalization may have.

Marijuana is already being sold on the black market. The conference discussed adding sales tax to marijuana that is legally sold.

Conference member Vincent Aldridge, also pondered whether legalization would lead to an increase in sales.

“There may be people that today would not use because it’s illegal because of the social stigma and everything else. If that’s absent, over time, you’re gonna have some people who otherwise would not use, use.”

They also focused on the mixed results the effects may have in the criminal justice system. In Colorado, one report showed sales arrests decreased but production arrests increased.

During public comment, G. P. Mendie with FAMU Medical Marijuana Educational and Research Initiative spoke.

“The difference between regulated marijuana and street marijuana is that one is safer than the other, because it’s rigorously tested and regulated. What you get on the street, you have no idea.”

The council will meet two more times to discuss the research further.