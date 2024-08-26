Protecting Florida’s green spaces and the current FDEP proposal

The Hillsborough River in Hillsborough River State Park. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (Sept. 2008).

This Monday, Anni and Tanja discuss protecting Florida’s green spaces with a special focus on the current FDEP proposal for changes throughout some Florida parks. Florida House Representative, Anna Eskamani joins the show to discuss the controversial Florida Department of Environmental Protections proposed plans to include golf courses, pickle ball courts and buildings, along with how the public can stay informed and voice their opinions. Also joining Tanja and Anni on today’s show is native plant expert Bruce Turley. Bruce serves on the board of directors for the West K Klosterman Preservation Group as Vice President and has also served on a variety of other environmental organizations such as the Pinellas Chapter of the Native Plant Society, the Florida Association of Native Nurseries, and the Native Plant Horticulture Foundation. Listen in for an educational episode on current issues and how you can participate.

Find out more about the FDEP proposal and how you can take action at the Florida Wildlife Federation website as well as the website of our guest, Florida House Rep. Anna Eskamani here.

Learn more about guest Bruce Turley and his current project to save a local 14 acre preserve from development, by visiting the WK Preservation Group.

