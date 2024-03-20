Donate Now!
A deal to purchase agricultural land for the Florida Wildlife Corridor could happen on Tuesday

Posted on by Staff
Florida Wildlife Corridor
Properties in nine Florida counties will be added to the Florida Wildlife Corridor. Photo by Carlton Ward Jr / CarltonWard.com. Used by WMNF with permission

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Cabinet on Tuesday will consider a $122 million proposal to buy agricultural land in Southwest Florida and allow current owners to lease and manage the property.

The purchase, which is tied to a statewide wildlife corridor, is among five proposed conservation deals, at a cost approaching $220 million, that will go before DeSantis and the Cabinet.

The state would pay $122 million to CDC Land Investments, Inc., Collier Land Holdings, Ltd., and Cow Bone Slough, LLLP for four parcels totaling 25,039 acres in what is known as the Caloosahatchee-Big Cypress Corridor in Hendry and Collier counties.

CDC Land Investment, Collier Land Holdings and Cow Bone Slough would lease and manage the land.

A budget implementing provision for the current fiscal year authorized the Department of Environmental Protection to purchase certain land, including the approximately 75,000-acre Caloosahatchee-Big Cypress Corridor, and to provide a lease-back option to the sellers “to reduce the state’s land management costs.”

Initial lease terms will be 10 years, with an option for two five-year renewals.

Cody Farrill, DeSantis’ Cabinet affairs director, said the deal, a priority of Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, will help Florida panthers in Big Cypress migrate back to their natural habitat.

“We’re very excited about this one,” Farrill said during a Cabinet aides meeting Wednesday.

Other conservation deals that are slated to go before DeSantis and the Cabinet on Tuesday include purchasing 1,342 acres in Polk County for $36.1 million; purchasing 1,361 acres in Seminole County for $34.5 million; purchasing a 3,080-acre conservation easement in Osceola County for $12.65 million; and purchasing a 5,269-acre conservation easement in Marion County for $12.646 million.

