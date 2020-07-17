Radioactivity Thursday: Meet Democratic candidate Jesse Philippe

Share this:

July 16, 2020

Good morning, welcome to Radioactivity. I’m Rob Lorei. First up today- another of our interviews with candidates for the congressional District 15 seat which includes portions of eastern Hillsborough County, Polk County and Lake County and the communities of Lakeland, Temple Terrace, Brandon, Plant City and Riverview.

We’ve already heard from two of the three Democratic candidates- Adam Hattersley and Alan Cohn. Today we’ll hear from Jesse Philippe, an Iraq veteran, who says on his website, that after witnessing injustice, real poverty, and lack of fundamental human rights, came back with the idea that he needed to do more for the people around him.

Then, we’ll hear from a Yale scholar who is concerned about the state of American democracy. Yale University’s Timothy Snyder is a historian and author who has devoted much of his career to understanding the rise of tyranny in different parts of the world. The interview comes to us from the PBS program Amanpour and Company:

Listen to the full show here:

Listen to the three Democratic candidates hoping to unseat Republican Ross Spano at a recent Tampa Tiger Bay Club debate here: