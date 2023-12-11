Redefining Death: Organ Donation and Ethics with Dr. Fred Harvey

Dr. Fred Harvey hosts the Healthy Steps radio show, a platform where he discusses various health-related topics. From heart transplants to the emotional toll of caring for aging parents, Dr. Harvey provides his listeners with valuable insights and advice. His perspective on these topics is shaped by his holistic approach to health, considering the body, mind, and spirit as interconnected aspects of well-being. This perspective is further influenced by his personal experiences, such as caring for his father with dementia. Dr. Harvey’s ultimate goal is to empower his listeners to take control of their health and make positive changes in their lives. Join Dr. Fred Harvey on this episode of the Healthy Steps Radio Show podcast, where he continues to discuss these important health topics.
(00:02:19) Transplanting Hearts: A Life-Saving Procedure
(00:04:24) Redefining Death: Organ Donation and Ethics
(00:07:25) The Complexities of Caring for Aging Parents
(00:13:34) Holiday Health and Wellness Programs
(00:15:46) Revitalizing Your Body, Mind, and Spirit
(00:26:18) Tips and insights for double knee replacement
(00:33:08) The Impact of the Nuclear Family on Loneliness
(00:44:42) Fast and Chaotic Heart Rhythm