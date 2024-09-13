Donate Now!
Rep. Christine Hunschofsky talks Florida school safety, and more

Posted on by Ray Roa
A woman in a blue suit coat, with a microphone in hand, talking to a legislative chamber in the Florida State House.
Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, a Democratic lawmaker from Broward County. // Photo via State of Florida

It’s been less than two weeks since a Georgia school shooting that killed four and injured nine others—and six years since a shooting at Florida’s Parkland school shooting that killed 17 people.

Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, a Democratic lawmaker from Broward County, was the Mayor of Parkland in 2018 and joined The Skinny to talk about the state of Florida school safety in 2024.

Hunschofsky, discussed the effects of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act and what she’s telling parents in the wake of another shooting.

On the second half of the show, Thomas Feiter—an Orlando attorney who lost in last month’s Republican primary for state attorney in Florida’s Ninth Judicial Circuit—discussed his lawsuit claiming that the DeSantis administration interfered in the race.

