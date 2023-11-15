Donate Now!
Repeal of Florida’s no-fault auto insurance system is filed in the state Senate

Posted on
damaged car
Damaged car by nevarpp via iStock for WMNF News.

©2023 The News Service of Florida

A Senate Republican is again seeking to repeal the state’s longstanding no-fault auto insurance system.

Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, filed a proposal (SB 464) on Wednesday to eliminate the no-fault system and its requirement that motorists carry $10,000 in personal injury protection, or PIP, coverage.

The bill, filed for the legislative session that will start Jan. 9, would require motorists to carry bodily injury coverage.

While serving in the House, Grall helped lead efforts to try to repeal the no-fault system, with a bill vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2021.

After getting elected to the Senate, Grall filed a similar proposal for the 2023 session, but it did not move forward in committees. Critics of the repeal efforts have argued the change would drive up costs for low-income Floridians and could put more motorists on the road without coverage. Under no-fault, motorists are required to carry $10,000 in PIP coverage, an amount unchanged since 1979. The coverage is designed to help defray medical costs after accidents.

