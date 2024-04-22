Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Restorative Justice, Truth and Reconciliation

Posted on by mabili
Share

The Forum talks with Tampa, FL City Councilman Luis Viera talks resolution 568, a truth and reconciliation resolution to confront historic economic racism.

Craig Powell announce Raising The Bar: criminal justice and prison recidivism reduction initiative.

Host Walter L Smith II.

Grounation Day in the Rastafari commemorate the day in 1966 when Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie I visited Jamaica.

His Imperial Majesty was a figure worshipped as a deity by Rastafari everywhere. (Selassie was born Tafari Makonnen Woldemikael on July 23, 1892, in the Ethiopian village of Ejersa Goro; the title, Ras, is a noble honorific thus, Ras Tafari.

The current Ethiopian Royal Family

The President of the Ethiopian Crown Council, His Imperial Highness Prince Ermias Sahle-Selassie Haile-Selassie, the grandson of Emperor Haile-Selassie and his family.
His Imperial Highness is the father of twin sons — Princes Sahle-Selassie (Christian) and Fesseha Tsion (Rufael) — born on February 20, 1992.
Tags

You may also like

The Scoop: Mon., April 22, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida Black History Museum location is down to three Members...

pronouns they them
Florida will appeal a judge’s ruling on a pronoun law

Florida filed a notice that it will appeal a court...

Possible site for state Black history museum narrowed to 3; Sarasota narrowly misses out

Listen: Members of the Black History Museum Task Force chose...

Let’s discuss whether or not the Tampa Bay Rays stadium proposal is a good deal for St. Pete

In his 1931 book “The Epic Of America,” James Truslow...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Today, we celebrate our incredible volunteers! Your dedication and hard work are the foundation of everything we achieve. Without each and every one of you, none of our accomplishments would be possible. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all volunteers, recognizing the invaluable contributions you make to our community. Stay tuned as we further highlight and honor the outstanding efforts of those who have truly gone above and beyond this year. Thank you! #wmnf #Volunteer #communityradio 📣 Happy National Record Store Day! There's no better day to add to your Vinyl collection! Let's see what you got! Drop a photo of your Vinyl gems below! #wmnf #nationalrecordstoreday TODAY ON: WMNF's Live Music Showcase Join us for a performance by the Awesome Pet Lizard band at 2pm here on Facebook or 88.5 on the Radio Dial! If you Love Emo Punk you do not want to miss this show! Watch Live on Facebook OR CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE! #wmnf #Music #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Healthy Steps Show with Dr. Fred Harvey
Player position: