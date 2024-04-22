Restorative Justice, Truth and Reconciliation

The Forum talks with Tampa, FL City Councilman Luis Viera talks resolution 568, a truth and reconciliation resolution to confront historic economic racism.
Craig Powell announce Raising The Bar: criminal justice and prison recidivism reduction initiative.
Host Walter L Smith II.
Grounation Day in the Rastafari commemorate the day in 1966 when Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie I visited Jamaica.
His Imperial Majesty was a figure worshipped as a deity by Rastafari everywhere. (Selassie was born Tafari Makonnen Woldemikael on July 23, 1892, in the Ethiopian village of Ejersa Goro; the title, Ras, is a noble honorific thus, Ras Tafari.
The current Ethiopian Royal Family