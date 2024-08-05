Road closures in the Tampa Bay region

Road closures in the Tampa Bay area after Hurricane Debby rolls through the state. Photo from FL511.com for WMNF News.

Hurricane Debby made landfall around 7 a.m. on Monday in the Big Bend area of the state in Steinhatchee.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a press conference that flooding will be seen from the Sarasota/Bradenton area all up the eastern coast of Florida.

Debby has taken a similar track that Hurricane Idalia took almost a year ago.

“We have seen significant storm surge, we have seen inundation, we have seen and will continue to see flooding in varying parts of the state of Florida,” DeSantis said.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said many streams and rivers are rapidly rising.

“We’ve already experienced 10-12 inches of rain in some portions of southwest Florida to include Sarasota and Manatee Counties,” he said.

With the heavy rains, many roads around the region have closed.

Pinellas/Hillsborough County:

Dana Shores Drive at Fountainbleau Drive and at Americana Drive

Lithia Pinecrest Road/Miller Road

Providence Road/Crescent Lake Drive

Grange Hall Loop from Keene Road to Stanaland Road

Mud Lake Road/SR-60

Polk County:

Citrus County:

N Suncoast Boulevard Southbound at North Turkey Oak Drive, all lanes closed

N Suncoast Boulevard Northbound at W Fort Island Trail, all lanes closed

Manatee/Sarasota County:

SR-72/Clark Road East beyond McIntosh Road, right lane blocked SR-72/Clark Road West before McIntosh Road, 2 right lanes blocked

In Pinellas County, Fort De Soto Park, Fred Howard Park, and Sand Key Park are closed Monday, due to flooding and anticipated high tides, according to a press release. All other parks, preserves, and boat ramps are open.

High tide in Pinellas is at 2:51 p.m.

Pinellas/Hillsborough County:

SR-674 from US-301 South to West Lake Drive

Woodberry Road and Lakewood Drive, tree down across the road

Lithia Pinecrest Road, large tree in the road

Veterans Expressway North, ramp to Exit 2B: Independence Parkway, ramp closed

I-275 North at Hillsborough Avenue, 2 left lanes blocked

Polk County:

Flooding on Polk Parkway West, ramp from Exit 10: US-98 Bartow Road, ramp closed

Manatee/Sarasota County:

SR-72/Clark Road East beyond McIntosh Road, right lane blocked SR-72/Clark Road West before McIntosh Road, 2 right lanes blocked

Fruitville Road West beyond McIntosh Road, all lanes closed

Widespread flooding has been reported across Manatee County, according to a press release.

Nearly 12 inches of rain was reported at the SRQ Airport weather station. Over 14 inches was reported in the southwest part of the county.

“We are urging everyone to stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary. We do not need disaster tourists,” Manatee County Public Safety Director Jodie Fiske said.

Call 311 for flooding issues, and if you’re stuck call 911.

Two shelters are open:

Miller Elementary School (601 43rd St W, Bradenton, FL, 34209)

Nolan Middle School (6615 Greenbrook Blvd, Bradenton, FL, 34202)

Pinellas/Hillsborough County:

I-75 South at Fowler Avenue (lanes now reopened)

Manatee/Sarasota County: