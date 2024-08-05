Donate Now!
Road closures in the Tampa Bay region

Posted on by Meghan Bowman
Traffic map of the Tampa Bay area.
Road closures in the Tampa Bay area after Hurricane Debby rolls through the state. Photo from FL511.com for WMNF News.

Hurricane Debby made landfall around 7 a.m. on Monday in the Big Bend area of the state in Steinhatchee.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a press conference that flooding will be seen from the Sarasota/Bradenton area all up the eastern coast of Florida. 

Debby has taken a similar track that Hurricane Idalia took almost a year ago.

“We have seen significant storm surge, we have seen inundation, we have seen and will continue to see flooding in varying parts of the state of Florida,” DeSantis said.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said many streams and rivers are rapidly rising. 

“We’ve already experienced 10-12 inches of rain in some portions of southwest Florida to include Sarasota and Manatee Counties,” he said.

With the heavy rains, many roads around the region have closed.

1:00 p.m. Update

Pinellas/Hillsborough County:

  • SR-580 West before Dale Mabry Highway, all lanes closed
    • Eastbound SR-580, 2 right lanes blocked
  • Howard Frankland Bridge North, all lanes closed
  • Sunshine Skyway Bridge North and South, all lanes closed
  • Dana Shores Drive at Fountainbleau Drive and at Americana Drive
  • Lithia Pinecrest Road/Miller Road
  • Providence Road/Crescent Lake Drive
  • Grange Hall Loop from Keene Road to Stanaland Road
  • Mud Lake Road/SR-60

Crashes:

  • I-275 North at Hillsborough Avenue, all lanes closed

Polk County:

  • SR-37 North/South at SR-674, all lanes closed

Citrus County:

  • N Suncoast Boulevard Southbound at North Turkey Oak Drive, all lanes closed
  • N Suncoast Boulevard Northbound at W Fort Island Trail, all lanes closed

Manatee/Sarasota County:

  • SR-62 East/West before US-301 in Manatee County, all lanes closed
  • SR-64/Manatee Avenue East and West at Rye Road, all lanes closed
  • SR-64/Manatee Avenue East and West before Waterbury Road, all lanes closed
  • SR-70 East/West at Betts Road, all lanes closed
  • SR-70 East/West beyond Uihlein Road, all lanes closed
  • SR-72/Clark Road East beyond McIntosh Road, right lane blocked
    • SR-72/Clark Road West before McIntosh Road, 2 right lanes blocked
  • SR-758/Bee Ridge Road East/West before Cattlemen Road, all lanes closed
  • US-41 North/South by McIntosh Road, all lanes closed

In Pinellas County, Fort De Soto Park, Fred Howard Park, and Sand Key Park are closed Monday, due to flooding and anticipated high tides, according to a press release. All other parks, preserves, and boat ramps are open.

High tide in Pinellas is at 2:51 p.m.

11:00 a.m. Update

Pinellas/Hillsborough County:

  • SR-674 from US-301 South to West Lake Drive
  • Woodberry Road and Lakewood Drive, tree down across the road
  • Lithia Pinecrest Road, large tree in the road
  • SR-580 West before Dale Mabry Highway, all lanes closed
    • Eastbound SR-580, 2 right lanes blocked
  • Howard Frankland Bridge North, all lanes closed
  • Sunshine Skyway Bridge North and South, all lanes closed

Crashes:

  • Veterans Expressway North, ramp to Exit 2B: Independence Parkway, ramp closed
  • I-275 North at Hillsborough Avenue, 2 left lanes blocked

Polk County:

  • SR-37 North/South at SR-674, all lanes closed
  • Flooding on Polk Parkway West, ramp from Exit 10: US-98 Bartow Road, ramp closed

Manatee/Sarasota County:

  • SR-62 East/West before US-301 in Manatee County, all lanes closed
  • SR-64/Manatee Avenue East and West at Rye Road, all lanes closed
  • SR-64/Manatee Avenue East and West before Waterbury Road, all lanes closed
  • SR-70 East/West at Betts Road, all lanes closed
  • SR-70 East/West beyond Uihlein Road, all lanes closed
  • SR-72/Clark Road East beyond McIntosh Road, right lane blocked
    • SR-72/Clark Road West before McIntosh Road, 2 right lanes blocked
  • SR-758/Bee Ridge Road East/West before Cattlemen Road, all lanes closed
  • US-41 North/South by McIntosh Road, all lanes closed
  • Fruitville Road West beyond McIntosh Road, all lanes closed

Widespread flooding has been reported across Manatee County, according to a press release.

Nearly 12 inches of rain was reported at the SRQ Airport weather station. Over 14 inches was reported in the southwest part of the county.

“We are urging everyone to stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary. We do not need disaster tourists,” Manatee County Public Safety Director Jodie Fiske said.

Call 311 for flooding issues, and if you’re stuck call 911.

Two shelters are open:

  • Miller Elementary School (601 43rd St W, Bradenton, FL, 34209)
  • Nolan Middle School (6615 Greenbrook Blvd, Bradenton, FL, 34202)

10:00 a.m. Update

Pinellas/Hillsborough County C:

  • I-75 South at Fowler Avenue (lanes now reopened)
  • SR-580 West before Dale Mabry Highway, all lanes closed
  • Howard Frankland Bridge North, all lanes closed
  • Sunshine Skyway Bridge North and South, all lanes closed

    Manatee/Sarasota County:

    • SR-62 East/West before US-301 in Manatee County, all lanes closed
    • SR-64/Manatee Avenue East and West at Rye Road, all lanes closed
    • SR-64/Manatee Avenue East and West before Waterbury Road, all lanes closed
    • SR-70 East/West at Betts Road, all lanes closed
    • SR-70 East/West beyond Uihlein Road, all lanes closed
    • SR-758/Bee Ridge Road East/West before Cattlemen Road, all lanes closed
    • US-41 North/South by McIntosh Road, all lanes closed
