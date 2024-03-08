Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Sarasota higher ed leaders discuss diversity amid Florida crackdown

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Leaders at Sarasota-area colleges speak at Sarasota Tiger Bay Club // Chris Young, 3/7/2024

Listen:

Leaders at several colleges in Manatee and Sarasota Counties spoke at a nonpartisan political forum on Thursday. An otherwise non-controversial discussion got interesting when the question of diversity came up.

Leaders at New College, Ringling College of Art and Design, State College of Florida, and USF Sarasota-Manatee spoke.

One of the key issues was Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs.  Richard Corcoran is the president of New College in Sarasota.

“The program has been an abject failure.”

New College received national attention because of changes at the school after Governor Ron DeSantis appointed conservative trustees. Corcoran has repeatedly spoken out against diversity efforts in Florida.

He referenced a portion of Harvard’s DEI statement, saying it tells certain students they’re not welcome.

“The opening line of this DEI program says we actively recruit and welcome these students, and if you’re not those students, you’re not welcome and not accepted. And you know who they don’t include – read it!”

Dr. Karen Holbrook is the Regional Chancellor of the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus. She downplayed the state’s restrictions on DEI, saying they’re not as draconian as they sound.

“There are many things that sound like they are going to really shut down a lot of what we do, that won’t.”

She says the DEI Director of the school has switched roles.

“He has now become a student success advocate, or a student success leader, which is exactly what he’s been doing anyway.”

The leaders also discussed education funding and the future of higher ed.

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

physician with patient
This month in Tampa is Colorectal Cancer awareness month

This month is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in Tampa. This...

Florida lawmakers pass a bill to raise the minimum age for strippers to 21

The Florida Legislature passed a bill that would prevent strippers...

The Scoop: Fri., March 8, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Mosquitos adapt to climate change WMNF’s Chris Young reports that...

Scientists analyze mosquitoes // Credit CDC 2023
Study sheds light on disease-carrying mosquitoes and climate change

Listen: A study from the University of Florida shows that...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎉🌟Celebrate International Women's Day with WMNF!🌟🎉 On March 8, 2024, WMNF Community Radio is set to commemorate International Women’s Day with a spectacular lineup of empowering and diverse programming. CLICK FOR INFO! 💃🎶📻 #InternationalWomensDay #EmpowerWomen https://link.wmnf.org/IntlWomensDay #wmnf 🎬 It's Oscar weekend and we're ready to roll out the red carpet! Tune in to Community Radio WMNF for Saturday at the Movies, featuring music from recent and classic films 🎶🍿 Get ready for a cinematic journey starting at 6 AM! 🎥🎶🤩 #OscarWeekend #FilmMusic #WMNF #SaturdayAtTheMovies CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! 📸 VENUS MAJOR on Unsplash With a naturally expressive voice that has drawn comparisons to greats like Aretha Franklin and Ella Fitzgerald, Texas, based singer/songwriter, Ruthie Foster has a wide pallet of American song, forms, gospel and blues to jazz and soul, and her live performances are powerfully transfiguring. Graced by numerous accolades & awards, including last years, 2023, blues music award winner for contemporary, blues, female artist of the year. Ruthie‘s upcoming performance at tropical heat wave is highly anticipated, and soulfully healing. CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS #thw24 #wmnfevents #Livemusic It's time for the WMNF TROPICAL HEATWAVE GET TO KNOW THE BAND SERIES! FIRST UP The Record Company a Grammy-nominated American rock band from Los Angeles! A recent review of their 4th album by Rock and Blues Muse gives a little insight on their sound. TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in for a new episode Ft. Liquid Pennies the Neo-Psychedelic Rock quartet from St Petersburg, FL! Watch Live on Facebook or Listen on 88.5 on your Radio Dial! WATCH LIVE ON FACEBOOK OR CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #Music #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Live Music Showcase
Player position: