A school “deregulation” bill passes the Florida House

Posted on by Staff
Art teacher in a school classroom with students
Teacher and students. By Drazen Zigic via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

The Florida House on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill that is part of an effort aimed at “deregulation” of public schools, with the measure including flexibility for school districts on certain reporting requirements.

For example, the bill (SB 7002) would allow districts to publish notices of intent to adopt tentative budgets on the districts’ websites, changing a requirement that such notices be published in newspapers.

The Senate passed the bill last month, but the House revised it.

For example, the House approved requiring the State Board of Education to waive fees tied to exams and certifications for certain teachers who seek to add to their teaching credentials.

The fee waivers could be used by educators who are certified to teach exceptional student education in kindergarten through high school and are looking to “add a subject coverage” to teach elementary education in kindergarten through sixth grade.

The waivers also could be used by elementary education-certified teachers who seek to get certifications in exceptional student education.

Rep. Robin Bartleman, D-Weston, praised the proposed fee waivers. “It’s a lot for teachers to take out of their pocket,” Bartleman, a former educator, said of such fees.

With the House revisions, the bill will have to go back to the Senate for further consideration.

Meanwhile, two other education “deregulation” bills await votes by the full House after passing in the Senate.

