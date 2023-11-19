Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Self Determination and Healthy Living

Posted on by mabili
Share

The Forum begins with a nod to the enduring legacy of Marcus Garvey, the Black Nationalist of the early 20th century, as we talked about  about modern ideas for Black self-sufficiency. Gardening in it’s many facets are discussed, healthy food habits, food deserts and public health and side effects.

You may also like

Tampa Bay superintendents defend public education, criticize controversial voucher program

Listen: As Florida gained national attention for its sweeping legislation...

Addressing Disinformation & Propaganda with Social Science & Hip-Hop

What a pleasure to converse with Professor Walter Grayson and...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Fri., November 17, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

School threats A 16-year-old is facing charges after making school...

no smoking sign
Bill in Florida legislature would stop smoking and vaping at state parks

A Democrat filed a proposal (HB 495) that would prohibit...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🗓 Mark your calendars! 💯 #GivingTuesday is almost here and we need YOU to make it happen! 🤝 With your help, we can keep delivering news, music, and community every day. 🙌 CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE! #SaveTheDate #GivingTuesday2020 #CommunityMatters Happy Throwback Thursday, party people! 🎉 Today's blast from the past is a Uke it Out favorite, & we're diving deep into the event archives. 🌟 Who do you think rocked it better - the one and only Sean Kinane or the fabulous Flee Courtney? 🕺💃 Drop your votes in the comments and don't forget to grab your tickets to this year's UKE IT OUT event!!! 🤔👇 CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #ThrowbackThursday #EventExtravaganza #MemoriesInTheMaking Thank you to our incredible food donors! 🙏 Your contributions make our events truly special! 🎉 We are so grateful for your support! 💗 Please show these businesses some love! 💞 #FoodDonations #SupportLocal #Grateful 🙌 @bavarospizza @cabotcreamery @cafehey @cosmic_savories Crystal Bay Cafe @decosmomarket @ellasfolkartcafe Herp Hobby Shop @ketchies_yaad @mr.dunderbaksbrewpub @motherkombucha @newworldtampa @newyorknewyorkpizza Olde Heights Bistro Petra Middle Eastern Restaurant @smoothieking Thuy Nguyen Cafe It's time to celebrate! 🤩 Nancy Cee is back on the airwaves spinning all the music you love! 🎧 Tune in this Wed, 3-6pm for an amazing show you won't want to miss! 🎶 🎉 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #NancyCee #BackOnAir #TuneIn #ListenLive It's #FLASHBACKFRIDAY! Who remembers the 2011 movie