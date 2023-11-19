The Forum begins with a nod to the enduring legacy of Marcus Garvey, the Black Nationalist of the early 20th century, as we talked about about modern ideas for Black self-sufficiency. Gardening in it’s many facets are discussed, healthy food habits, food deserts and public health and side effects.
Self Determination and Healthy Living
